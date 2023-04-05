Jump to content

Wednesday 05 April 2023 23:39

Celtics All-Star Tatum, Smart, Horford out vs. Raptors

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum is one of three starters Boston will be without when it hosts the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

The night after falling 103-101 at Philadelphia, Tatum is sitting with a bruised left hip. He’ll be joined on the sideline by Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Al Horford (back spasms).

Tatum scored 19 points in 38 minutes in Tuesday’s loss. Smart played 30 minutes, scoring 17 points. Horford had 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes, but is continuing to rest on the second night of back-to-backs.

The absences come as Boston tries to hold onto its fading hopes of catching Milwaukee for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Boston trails the Bucks by three games with three to play, meaning it will likely be the No. 2 seed. It holds the tiebreaker over the Bucks and has a two-game lead over the third place 76ers.

