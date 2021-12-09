Ex-media CEO sentenced to prison in college admissions scam

A former media company CEO who authorities say paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into elite universities has been sentenced to prison time

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 December 2021 21:33
College Admissions Bribery
College Admissions Bribery
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The former chief executive of a media company who authorities say paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into elite universities as bogus athletic recruits was sentenced to six weeks' imprisonment Thursday.

Elisabeth Kimmel, 57, of Las Vegas was the 29th parent to be sentenced in the Operation Varsity Blues nationwide college admissions bribery scandal, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston

She was also sentenced to two years of probation with the first year to be spent in home confinement, 500 hours of community service, and fined $250,000, prosecutors said.

Under a plea deal announced in August, Kimmel had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Kimmel agreed with William “Rick” Singer — a college admissions consultant and ringleader of the plot — and others to pay $275,000 to get her daughter admitted to Georgetown University as a tennis recruit, even though she was not a competitive tennis player, prosecutors said.

Recommended

Gordon Ernst, the former Georgetown tennis coach, allegedly allocated a tennis admission slot to Kimmel’s daughter, according to prosecutors. Ernst pleaded guilty to a variety of charges and is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2022.

Kimmel, the former head of Midwest Television Inc., also agreed with Singer and others to pay $250,000 to get her son admitted to the University of Southern California as a pole vault recruit, even though he was not a pole vaulter, prosecutors said.

Kimmel had previously pleaded not guilty and sought to have the charges dismissed. Singer previously pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government’s investigation. He too is awaiting sentencing.

Dozens of famous and wealthy parents, as well as about a dozen college coaches and athletic administrators, have been charged in the conspiracy, which involved large bribes to get undeserving children into elite U.S. universities with rigged test scores or inflated athletic accomplishments.

The defendants included actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, as well as Loughlin’s fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli. All three have already pleaded guilty and served their sentences.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in