Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Details of Arodlis Chapman's $13.3 million, 1-year contract with the Boston Red Sox for 2026

Aroldis Chapman contract details

The Associated Press
Tuesday 09 September 2025 20:28 BST
Red Sox Diamondbacks Baseball
Red Sox Diamondbacks Baseball

Signing bonus: $1 million, payable by Jan. 15, 2026

2026 salary: $12 million

2027 mutual and vesting option: $13 million (or $300,000 mutual option buyout)

2027 salary becomes guaranteed if Chapman pitches 40 or more innings in 2026 and passes physical after 2026 season that does not show any impairment that would keep him from being on 2027 opening day roster.

2027 escalators based on 2026 awards:

$1 million for BBWAA Reliever of the Year or MLB Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year ($500,000 for BBWAA Reliever of the Year second place or third place, or Rivera/Hoffman finalist; $250,000 for BBWAA Reliever of the Year fourth or fifth place; $100,000 for BBWAA Reliever of the Year sixth through 10th place)

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

