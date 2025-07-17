Rescuers find mom and son lost in California forest thanks to notes they left on a remote road

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother and her 9-year-old-son who got lost in a remote California forest while on their way to a Boy Scouts camp were rescued after a search crew found notes the pair had left behind.

The notes weighed down by rocks with “HELP” written at the top said they were stranded up the road with no phone service.

A volunteer search-and-rescue team that was training in the Sierra Nevada foothills found the pair Saturday, a day after they had set out for the camp, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman and her son got lost on Friday after they left the Sacramento area and their GPS had directed them onto old logging roads deep into the forest, said Lt. Greg Stark, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

They eventually lost their GPS signal and then got stuck about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the nearest paved road, Stark said.

They were reported missing the next day after not showing up at the camp.

The county's volunteer search team initially narrowed down the pair's last known spot from a location-sharing app and then heard from campers who saw the woman's missing car a day earlier, the sheriff's office said.

About four hours after being dispatched, the search team found the first note that read: “HELP. Me and my son are stranded with no service and can’t call 911. We are ahead, up the road to the right. Please call 911 to get help for us. Thank you!”

The team found a second note up the road, and then about a mile later they found the woman and her son, where their car had gotten stuck, the sheriff's office said.

The pair had spent the night in the car with a cooler full of food and drinks they had packed for a few days at the camp, Stark said.

Authorities credited the pair with alerting others where they were going and when they would arrive and staying where they were once they got lost. The boy also used his whistle to sound three short bursts — a signal for help that Scouts are taught.

“They did everything right,” Stark said. “They put themselves in the best position to be found.”