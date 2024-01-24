Jump to content

New York Philharmonic will play excerpts from 'Maestro,' with Bradley Cooper conversation to follow

The New York Philharmonic will play excerpts of music from the Academy Award-nominated “Maestro” on the life of former music director Leonard Bernstein on Feb. 14

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 24 January 2024 17:48
Awards Season
(© 2022 Netflix, Inc.)

The New York Philharmonic will play excerpts of music from the Academy Award-nominated “Maestro,” on the life of former music director Leonard Bernstein, on Feb. 14. Bradley Cooper, the movie's star and director, will participate in a post-performance conversation at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who coached Cooper for the movie and led music for the soundtrack, will conduct the performance in his New York Philharmonic debut and join the conversation, the orchestra said Wednesday.

The program will include excerpts from "West Side Story,” “Candide," “On the Town,” “Trouble in Tahiti,” “A Quiet Place," “Chichester Psalms” and Bernstein's Symphony No. 2 “The Age of Anxiety” and Symphony No. 3 “Kaddish.”

“Maestro” was nominated for seven Oscars, including for best picture and best actor, for Cooper.

