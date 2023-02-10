Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global / Feb. 4-10, 2023

Via AP news wire
Friday 10 February 2023 22:21

AP Week in Pictures: Global / Feb. 4-10, 2023

Feb. 4-10, 2023

From Brandi Carlile happily embracing her three Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy giving the peace sign in Parliament at London's Westminster Hall, to the death and destruction following a catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

