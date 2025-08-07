Neo-Nazi group leader sentenced to 20 years in prison for planned Maryland power grid attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The founder of a Florida-based neo-Nazi group has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for conspiring with his girlfriend to plan an attack on Maryland’s power grid in furtherance of their shared racist beliefs.

Brandon Russell, 30, was convicted by a jury earlier this year. Prosecutors presented evidence detailing his longstanding affiliation with white supremacist causes and his recent efforts to organize “sniper attacks” on electrical substations around Baltimore.

During a sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon in federal court in Baltimore, U.S. District Judge James Bredar excoriated the defendant for his reprehensible views, saying Russell was clearly the brains behind the operation, which sought to precipitate societal collapse by targeting the energy infrastructure of a majority-Black city.

In the aftermath of the planned attacks, Russell and his co-defendant, Sarah Beth Clendaniel, intended to “create their own bizarre utopia populated by people who only look and think like they do,” Bredar said.

“Well, that’s not how it works,” the judge continued. “The law doesn’t permit that. We don’t change course in this country via violent overthrow.”

Bredar imposed the maximum sentence allowed for Russell’s conviction of conspiracy to damage an energy facility. The judge also ordered a lifetime of supervised release, including close monitoring of Russell’s electronic devices.

Bredar previously sentenced Clendaniel to 18 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to her role in the plot. He said Russell should receive a longer sentence because he was more culpable and contributed the “intellectual horsepower” that propelled the plot closer to fruition.

The two were arrested in February 2023 — before their plans were executed.

Russell’s attorney, Ian Goldstein, has argued that Clendaniel posed a greater threat because she was taking steps to obtain a firearm and shoot up electrical substations. Meanwhile, Russell was living in Florida with absolutely no plans to travel to Maryland, according to his attorney.

“For Mr. Russell, everything was talk,” Goldstein told the court.

He also pointed to Russell’s supportive family. Court papers filed ahead of sentencing included a letter from his mother, who said she believes he’s been trying to fill the void left by a largely absent father. She said some challenges arose with her son after she moved them back to the Bahamas, where she has relatives.

“Brandon Russell is an educated young man who has served this country’s military,” his attorney wrote, connecting his descent into Naziism with longstanding mental health challenges. “His family relationships speak volumes of the person he can be.”

The judge wasn’t persuaded, but he noted Russell’s “somewhat complicated psycho-social history” and recommended mental health treatment during his time in prison.

Russell declined to address the judge directly. He appeared in court wearing maroon prison attire and showed no obvious signs of emotion during the hearing.

Several years ago, Russell co-founded the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, which is German for “atomic weapon.”

This wasn’t his first run-in with law enforcement. In 2017, police responded to a 2017 double homicide at a Tampa apartment building and found Russell outside crying, dressed in military fatigues. One of his roommates had killed the other two, officials said. During a search of the house, police found a stash of highly explosive materials and a cache of neo-Nazi signs, posters, books and flags. Russell pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device and improper storage of explosives.