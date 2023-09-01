Metal factory explosion in Brazil kills 2 people and injures several others

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An explosion Friday at a metal factory in southern Brazil killed two people and seriously injured at least 12 others, state officials said.

Dozens of firefighters and rescue teams were sent to the site of the explosion in the countryside city of Cabreuva in Sao Paulo state, Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas said on social media. Cabreuva lies about 90 kilometers (about 60 miles) northwest of the city of Sao Paulo.

Footage on Brazilian TV broadcasters showed the factory completely destroyed by the explosion.

Local media outlets said the blast was triggered by overheating equipment, and that hospitals in the area had been warned there would be a big influx of injured patients.