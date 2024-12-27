Brazil bridge collapse death toll rises to 9, with 8 other people unaccounted for
One more body has been found after a bridge linking two northern states on Brazil collapsed, lifting the death toll to nine
A woman's body has been found after a bridge linking two northern states on Brazil collapsed, bringing the death toll so far to nine.
Brazil’s navy said on Friday that the body was found 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge. Another eight people remain unaccounted for.
Several cars and trucks crossing the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge fell into the Tocantins River after a section of the bridge crumbled on Sunday.
Police operating on the border of the northern states of Maranhao and Tocantins said four trucks, two cars and two motorcycles entered the river after a section of the bridge crumbled on Sunday.
The 533-meter (1,748-foot) -long bridge between the cities of Estreito and Aguiarnopolis was built in the 1960s. It is about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) north of the capital, Brasilia.