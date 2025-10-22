Brazilian court acquits defendants in soccer academy fire that killed 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Rio de Janeiro state court acquitted the last remaining defendants accused of responsibility in a 2019 fire that swept through the sleeping quarters of an academy for Brazil’s popular professional soccer club Flamengo, killing 10 teenage players.

They were accused of causing the fire due to negligence, and in May prosecutors had asked for their conviction. But Tuesday's ruling stated that there was insufficient evidence to prove that the defendants had directly contributed to the fire. The decision can be appealed.

“Criminal liability cannot be assigned to someone solely based on the position they held, without concrete proof of a decisive action or omission leading to the outcome,” according to the Rio state court’s statement published Wednesday.

Eleven people were initially charged in 2021, but charges only remained against the seven who were acquitted. Charges against the other four were dismissed at earlier stages.

Criminal liability for Eduardo Carvalho Bandeira de Mello, who was serving as the club’s president at the time, was dismissed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The fire at the club, likely Brazil ’s most popular and one of the most recognizable in Latin America, sparked widespread outrage at the time.

Firefighters were called just after 5 a.m. to the sprawling Ninho de Urubu training grounds in Rio’s western region.

Like many professional clubs, Flamengo has a development program for promising young players. Many, particularly those who live outside of Rio, stay at the facilities while training.

The dream of many youths in Brazil, winner of five World Cup titles, is to make it into the professional ranks. The academies identify talented players at a young age, working with them as they grow, and the best eventually play for Flamengo or other teams in Brazil.

Within hours of the fire, the club’s president had called it “the worst tragedy” in the team’s history.

But questions quickly emerged about the safety of the container-like structures where 26 players were sleeping when fire struck.

For at least four years before the blaze, the club flouted city and code regulations at the training facility, incurred numerous fines and was the target of a lawsuit by state prosecutors related to the treatment of its academy players and their living quarters, an Associated Press review of city documents and a lawsuit found at the time.

The decision to acquit the defendants incensed some on social media. One account called Dona Lucia, with more than 90,000 followers on X, said: “Justice is what we least have in Brazil.”

___

