Brazil blesses its pets, Haitians bury the dead, and more top photos this week from Latin America

Pets were blessed by priests in Brazil on the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, and future soccer stars competed at the FIFA U-20 World Cup soccer tournament in Chile. In Haiti, hundreds attended a collective funeral Saturday for eight people killed in a drone attack in a gang-controlled slum in the capital.
This gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in