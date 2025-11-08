Powerful tornado in Brazil kills 6 people and injures hundreds more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A powerful tornado in Brazil’s southern state of Parana killed six people and injured hundreds Friday night, state officials said Saturday. Dozens of homes were destroyed.

The tornado, which hit speeds of more than 250 kph (155 mph), prompted the government to declare an emergency in the affected region.

State officials in a statement said at least one person was missing hours after the tornado touched down. Five of the killed were adults and the sixth was a 14-year-old girl.

The government said that more than 750 people, including children and pregnant women, had received medical attention. Of those, at least 10 underwent surgery and nine remained in serious condition.

The tornado downed trees, overturned vehicles and lifted the roofs of several structures.

Gov. Carlos Massa Ratinho Jr. declared three days of mourning in the state of Parana to honor the dead. Five of the victims were from the municipality of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu and one was from Guarapuava.

On social media, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the victims. Members of his Cabinet announced the dispatching of emergency assistance to the area.

Officials said that food, hygiene products, tarps, mattresses and several other items will be available to victims.