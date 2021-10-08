Brazil tops 600,000 virus deaths amid doubts about delta

Bars in Brazil’s biggest metropolis, Sao Paulo are full again for Friday happy hours and lawmakers in the capital have nearly done away with video sessions via Zoom Rio de Janeiro’s beaches are packed and calls for strict social distancing seem but a memory.

These developments are part of Brazil’s bid to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, even as its death toll tops 600,000, according to official data on Friday from the health ministry. Relief in both COVID-19 cases and deaths have been particularly welcome given experts’ warnings that the delta variant would produce another wave of destruction in the country with the second-most victims. So far, that hasn’t materialized.

The country’s average daily death toll has hovered around 500 for a month, down sharply from more than 3,000 in April. Almost 45% of the population is fully vaccinated, and a booster shot is being administered to the elderly. A greater percentage of Brazilians is at least partially vaccinated compared to Americans or Germans, according to Our World in Data an online research site.

Improvement has encouraged mayors and governors to admit fans into soccer matches, and let bars and restaurants stay open until the wee hours. Some are even contemplating the end of mask mandates, which people often ignore already. And Rio’s mayor has announced plans to bring back the city’s massive New Year’s Eve party on Copacabana beach.