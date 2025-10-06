Judge denies request by ex-detective convicted in Breonna Taylor raid to delay prison sentence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Louisville police detective convicted of using excessive force during the deadly Breonna Taylor raid is expected to report to prison this week, after a judge denied his bid to remain free while he appeals the sentence.

Brett Hankison became the first officer involved in the raid to be convicted on criminal charges when a jury found him guilty of using excessive force in November. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison in July but quickly filed an appeal asking a judge to let him remain free on bond.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings on Monday denied Hankison's bond request. He is scheduled to report to prison on Thursday. Jennings wrote in her ruling that Hankison “failed to demonstrate a substantial question of law or fact material to his appeal justifying bond.”

Hankison drew his handgun and fired 10 shots into the windows of Taylor’s apartment the night of the deadly raid, but didn’t hit anyone. Some of his shots flew into a neighboring apartment, nearly striking two people inside.

Jennings said during Hankison’s sentencing that she was “startled” that no one was injured by Hankison’s shots. Hankison's first federal trial on excessive force charges ended in a mistrial in 2023, and he was acquitted of state charges of wanton endangerment in 2022.

Ahead of his sentencing, the U.S. Justice Department asked that Hankison be given no prison time.

Jennings expressed disappointment with the request, saying the Justice Department was treating Hankison’s actions as “an inconsequential crime.”

Two other officers shot Taylor as they returned fire, after Taylor's boyfriend opened fire when police broke down the door. Hankison was behind the officers and when the shooting started, he ran to the side of the apartment and fired through the windows.

Hankison said at trial he was trying to protect his fellow officers, who he believed were coming under fire from someone inside with a rifle.