Why AP called Georgia governor race for Brian Kemp
Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp racked up enough of a lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams that she could not catch up given the number of outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds
Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp racked up enough of a lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams that she could not catch up given the number of outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds.
That’s what led AP to call the gubernatorial contest for Kemp early Wednesday.
Again seeking to become the first Black female governor in U.S. history, Abrams had taken on Kemp in a rematch of their 2018 contest, which Kemp won by about 1.4 percentage points.
The candidates clashed over issues including abortion, with Kemp avoiding a categorical promise not to sign further abortion restrictions, and Abrams saying she would support legal abortion until a fetus was viable outside the womb.
They also sparred over voting rights, exposing the fault lines that defined their previous contest and its aftermath.
Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP
Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections
