Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp swears in his daughter as a state trooper

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been protected by state troopers since he took office in 2019, and now he has a trooper in the family.

Lucy Kemp, the middle of the governor's three daughters, was one of 30 new troopers who joined the ranks of the Georgia State Patrol last week.

The Republican governor was present on Sept. 5 at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth to address the new troopers and administer their oaths of office. Kemp's office didn't respond to further requests for comment Thursday.

Like other cadets, Lucy Kemp completed 22 weeks of academy instruction followed by 12 weeks of field training. Troopers focus primarily on enforcing traffic laws, investigating crashes and aiding motorists, but take part in other law enforcement work and respond to disasters.

Lucy Kemp has been touched by death on the highway. Her onetime boyfriend, Harrison Deal, died in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 16 near Savannah in December 2020 while working on the campaign of then-U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Mario Demaine Clark, a truck driver found at fault in the crash, pleaded guilty in 2024 to second-degree vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor, according to online court records. Clark was sentenced to a year in jail, but was allowed to serve the remainder of that time on probation after his plea.

Kemp was elected vice president of her class and achieved the highest average grades in academic work among her classmates, according to a statement from the Georgia State Patrol. She was awarded a scholarship for further study at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia.

Like other new troopers, Kemp was assigned to one of the 52 patrol posts statewide.