A new main stadium for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics is unveiled amid a major overhaul of plans

A new stadium for the Brisbane Olympics to be built in inner-city parkland has been unveiled as part of a major overhaul of planning for the 2032 Summer Games.

David Crisafulli, the third premier of Queensland state in the almost four years since the International Olympic Committee awarded the 2032 Games to Brisbane, announced the latest plans on a rainy Tuesday at a Future Brisbane forum.

It's been more than 1,340 days since that IOC decision in 2021, and local organizers still haven't commenced the Olympic venue construction program. In the meantime, there’s been changes in government at federal and state level.

After 150 days in office, Crisafulli's state government endorsed the recommendations of a review panel that assessed all options and he said it’s time to start building.

“The time has come to just get on with it — get on with it, and build,” he said.

A new 25,000-seat aquatics center has also been proposed in an Olympic precinct that includes the new main stadium at Victoria Park, a former golf course near downtown Brisbane and in the shadows of the region’s biggest hospital.

Los Angeles is hosting the 2028 Summer Games and Brisbane is next on the list.

The initial 11 years that Brisbane had to prepare is now down to seven, and leaders at all levels of government and sports federations have said it’s time to stop squabbling over venues and start building them.

Newly elected IOC president Kirsty Coventry has overseen the initial stages of planning on behalf of the Olympic movement.

