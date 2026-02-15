Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Larry the cat, Britain's Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street for 15 years, in photos

Photos look back at 15 years of Larry the cat as Britain’s Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street, where the former stray has become a familiar presence through years of political change. Adopted in 2011, Larry has served under six prime ministers, earning a reputation for greeting dignitaries, lounging in the spotlight and remaining a constant at the heart of British government.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

