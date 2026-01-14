Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

France bans British far-right activists targeting migrant boats

Ten members of a British far-right group have been banned from entering France where they have been accused of destroying small boats used by migrants trying to reach the UK

France Britain Migration Bans
France Britain Migration Bans (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ten members of a British far-right group have been banned from entering France where they have been accused of destroying small boats used by migrants trying to reach the U.K., the French Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The ban, pronounced Tuesday, bars the anti-migrant activists from the “Raise the Colours” group from entering or staying in France, the ministry said.

A statement said the group's militants have been hunting for and destroying small boats used on the migration route across the English Channel from France to the U.K.

The group's activists have also carried out “propaganda activities" along the northern French coastline "aimed at the British public, which was called upon to strengthen the movement’s ranks in order to put an end to the migration phenomenon.”

The ministry did not name the 10 British nationals but said they had been “identified as militants within the movement who carried out actions on French territory.”

Cross-Channel migration has become a thorn in relations between Britain and France in recent years and is a particularly divisive political issue in the U.K.

More than 41,000 people crossed the Channel to the U.K. in small boats last year, an increase on 2024 but fewer than the 2022 record, when more than 45,000 people made the crossing, according to the Home Office.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in