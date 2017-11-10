China warns UK government to treat Chinese owners of British Steel fairly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China warned the U.K. government Monday to treat the Chinese owners of British Steel fairly or risk undermining investor confidence in the country, two days after British authorities took control of the company.

China’s Foreign Ministry made the comment as government-appointed managers raced to prevent British Steel from shutting down the last two blast furnaces in Britain that make so-called virgin steel from raw materials.

Parliament on Saturday passed legislation authorizing the government to take control of the company and its Scunthorpe steelworks from Jingye Group, which has owned British Steel since 2020. Jingye still owns the company but British authorities have taken control of day-to-day operations.

“We hope the British government treats Chinese enterprises investing and operating in the U.K. fairly and justly, protects their legitimate rights and interests, and avoids politicizing and over-securitizing economic and trade cooperation, so as not to affect the confidence of Chinese enterprises in investing and cooperating in the U.K.,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said during the weekly press conference in Beijing.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman, Dave Pares, said Monday that while Jingye still owns the Scunthorpe works in northeastern England, nationalization is “a likely option in the short term.” In the longer term, the government hopes to find a private investor interested in steelwork, he said.

British Steel on Monday announced the appointment of a new executive team focused on ensuring “consistent and professional leadership” of Scunthorpe.

Two longtime British Steel executives, Allan Bell and Lisa Coulson, were named as the company’s interim chief executive and chief commercial officer. The appointments were approved by Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

Bell, who has worked at Scunthorpe for 14 years, said his main goal was to ensure continued steel production at the plant.

“Our immediate priorities are securing the raw materials we need to continue blast furnace operations, ensuring we have the dedicated personnel to run those furnaces, and maintaining the highest levels of health and safety for our workforce,” Bell said in the statement.

Starmer on Saturday took the dramatic step of recalling Parliament from its spring recess to pass emergency legislation authorizing the government to take control of British Steel. Authorities were concerned about the plant’s future after Jingye stopped ordering the iron ore and coking coal needed to keep the furnaces operating.

Once blast furnaces are shut down, it is difficult and expensive to restart them, raising concerns that Britain might lose the ability to make high-quality virgin steel needed by builders and railroads as the government tries to spur economic growth. Other British steelmakers are already in the process of shifting to electric arc furnaces that make steel from scrap metal.

Pares said the government is now confident the plant will receive the raw materials it needs to keep operating for the time being. Shipments of iron ore pellets and coking coal have arrived at the port in Immingham and will reach Scunthorpe, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away, in the coming days, he told reporters in London.

Associated Press writer Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.