Britney Spears' memoir a million seller after just one week on sale

Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me” has sold 1.1 million copies through its first week

Hillel Italie
Wednesday 01 November 2023 22:04

Britney Spears' memoir “The Woman in Me” has sold 1.1 million copies through its first week.

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support," Spears said in a statement released Wednesday by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

The sales figures include pre-orders, print sales, e-books and audiobooks. “The Woman in Me,” released Oct. 24, has been praised by critics as a compelling account of her global fame and ongoing struggles.

