Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brittney Griner misses Mercury's game at Mystics with hip injury

Brittney Griner missed the Phoenix Mercury's game at the Washington Mystics because of a hip injury

Stephen Whyno
Saturday 17 June 2023 00:50
Mercury Mystics Basketball
Mercury Mystics Basketball
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Brittney Griner missed the Phoenix Mercury’s game at the Washington Mystics on Friday night because of a hip injury.

Griner was ruled out roughly 20 minutes before tip-off. It’s the first game she has missed this season since returning from her imprisonment in Russia.

Griner was nevertheless embraced by opponents in the nation’s capital down the road from many of the folks in the U.S. government who worked to get her home. She was freed in December as part of a high-profile prisoner exchange after spending eight months in jail on drug charges, when Russian authorities said Griner carried vape canisters with cannabis oil into the country.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in