Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony

WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony

Eric Tucker
Thursday 17 November 2022 20:13
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said Thursday.

Griner has been relocated to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow.

“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” her lawyers said in a statement.

