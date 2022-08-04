Jump to content
Reactions to Brittney Griner's conviction, 9-year sentence

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was convicted and received a 9-year sentence from a Russian judge for drug possession and smuggling

Via AP news wire
Thursday 04 August 2022 19:55

Reactions to Brittney Griner's conviction, 9-year sentence

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling Thursday. Here are reactions from around the basketball and political realms:

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible." — President Joe Biden said.

“Today’s verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained. The WNBA and NBA’s commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States.” — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a joint statement.

“The wrongful detainment and unjust sentencing of Brittney Griner are brazen and unacceptable violations of the rule of law by Putin. Russia must release her immediately.” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

“Today’s sentencing of Brittney Griner was severe by Russian legal standards and goes to prove what we have known all along, that Brittney is being used as a political pawn. We appreciate and continue to support the efforts of (at)POTUS and (at)SecBlinken to get a deal done swiftly to bring Brittney, Paul and all Americans home. Bringing Brittney and Paul home is the sole objective, and as such, we should use all available tools. We must remain focused and unified. This is a time for compassion and a shared understanding that getting a deal done to bring Americans home will be hard, but it is urgent and it is the right thing to do." — Brittney Griner's longtime agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, tweeted.

“Thinking of BG and how much light she relentlessly brought to everyone around her. Even after sentencing is complete I hope (at)POTUS & (at)WhiteHouse will continue to do everything in their power to bring Brittney Griner & all other Americans detained abroad home.” — Phoenix Mercury teammate Brianna Turner tweeted.

“While we knew it was never the legal process that was going to bring our friend home, today’s verdict is a sobering milestone in the 168-day nightmare being endured by our sister, BG. We remain heartbroken for her, as we have every day for nearly six months. We remain grateful to and confident in the public servants working every day to return her to her family and us. We remain faithful the Administration will do what it takes to end her wrongful detention. We are inspired every day by BG’s strength and we are steadfastly committed to keeping her top-of-mind publicly until she is safely back on American soil. We will not allow her to be forgotten. We are BG.” — the Phoenix Mercury said in a statement.

“Today’s verdict and sentence, while inevitable, is disappointing. The unjust decision today is what it is, unjust. It is a terrible blow . Whatever conversations Secretary Blinken and his Russian counterpart need to have, we trust that they are having them will all deliberate speed. Because it’s time. It’s just time." — WNBA Players Association said in a statement.

Follow AP’s coverage of the Brittney Griner case at https://apnews.com/hub/brittney-griner

