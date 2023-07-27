Jump to content

LeBron James sends thanks, says family is 'safe and healthy' after Bronny's cardiac arrest

LeBron James says his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest

Greg Beacham
Thursday 27 July 2023 17:27
Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Basketball
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.

The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery.

