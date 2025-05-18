Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Mexican tall ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, snapping masts and killing 2 crew members

Via AP news wire
Sunday 18 May 2025 15:00 BST

A Mexican navy sailing ship on a global goodwill tour struck the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, snapping its three masts, killing two crew members and leaving some sailors dangling from harnesses high in the air waiting for help. Mayor Eric Adams says at least 19 people aboard the ship needed medical treatment Saturday night. But he says the 142-year-old bridge has been spared major damage. The cause of the collision is under investigation. The Mexican navy says in a post on the social media platform X that the incident involves the Cuauhtemoc, an academy training vessel.

