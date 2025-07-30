Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brown University strikes agreement to resolve discrimination complaints and restore federal funding

Brown University on Wednesday said it reached a deal with the federal government to regain access to federal research funding and end investigations into alleged discrimination

Collin Binkley
Wednesday 30 July 2025 21:59 BST
National Governors Association Meeting
National Governors Association Meeting (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Brown University on Wednesday said it reached a deal with the Trump administration to regain access to federal research funding and end investigations into alleged discrimination.

The Ivy League school agreed to pay $50 million in workforce development grants in Rhode Island over 10 years as part of the agreement.

