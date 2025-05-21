Springsteen doubles down on political criticism with a digital EP that includes anti-Trump comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There's no retreat or surrender from Bruce Springsteen — or from President Donald Trump, for that matter.

The rock star released a digital EP on Wednesday with four songs recorded live in Manchester, England last week, along with two of his addresses to the audience that attacked Trump's “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

The Boss pointedly opened his concert in Manchester Tuesday night, his third in the English city, with the song “No Surrender.”

A satirical video posted on Trump's social media account on Wednesday showed the Republican president taking a swing on the golf course and his “ball” hitting Springsteen in the back as he stumbles to get onstage.

Springsteen, long a Trump opponent, began the latest skirmish in the culture war in England last week, where he opened a European tour. His same-state neighbor Trump — they both have homes in New Jersey — responded by calling the Boss a “dried-out prune of a rocker.”

Both men have had other rock stars leap to their defense. Trump supporter Kid Rock appeared twice on Fox News Channel last week. He said his fellow Michigander, Bob Seger, “smokes” Springsteen.

“Bruce Springsteen is another one of the liberals who has mountains of money who so desperately wants to keep his good standing in the eyes of Hollywood and the elite,” Kid Rock said. Springsteen “plays the working-class guy” but his politics are “ass-backward,” he said.

On Fox's influential show “The Five,” former White House press secretary Dana Perino said she always found Springsteen overrated, and Greg Gutfeld denounced him with an off-color slur.

Neil Young has backed Springsteen, and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder praised him during a concert in Pittsburgh over the weekend. Springsteen brought up issues, and in response “all that we heard were personal attacks and threats that nobody else should even try to use their microphones or use their voices in public or they will be shut down,” Vedder said.

“The name-calling is so beneath us,” said Vedder, before Pearl Jam performed Young's “Rockin' in the Free World.”

For Springsteen, “No Surrender” replaced “Land of Hope and Dreams” atop his concert set list. The EP released digitally on Wednesday also contained a cover of Bob Dylan's “Chimes of Freedom.”

___

David Bauder writes about the intersection of media and entertainment for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social.