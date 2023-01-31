Jump to content

Belgian prosecutors see no 'terror motive' in knife attack

Belgian prosecutors say three people wounded by a knife-wielding man at a major underground railway station in the capital Brussels have been discharged from the hospital and the attack isn't considered to be terrorism

Tuesday 31 January 2023 10:52

Belgian prosecutors see no 'terror motive' in knife attack

Three people wounded by a knife-wielding man at a major underground railway station in Brussels have been discharged from the hospital and the attack isn't considered to be terrorism, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Social media posts on Monday evening showed video of police with their guns pointed at a man at the Schuman station, while images pictured another man wrapped in a foil blanket as he was attended to by paramedics. One victim's wounds were said to be “life-threatening.”

The station is directly under the headquarters of the European Union's two main institutions.

“The suspect’s motive is not yet known, but at this stage nothing indicates that it was an extremist/terrorist motive,” the Brussels prosecutor’s office said in a statement. It said the 30-year-old man, who wasn't identified, wasn't previously known to police.

He was due to face a judge later Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder, the statement said. Prosecutors have also requested a psychological evaluation of the suspect.

Fears of attacks in Belgium remain high in the public mind seven years after twin suicide bombings at an underground metro station near the site of Monday’s stabbings, and at the main Brussels airport killed 32 people and wounded hundreds.

