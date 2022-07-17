Jump to content
Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium

Via AP news wire
Sunday 17 July 2022 05:48

Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium.

Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit.

Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.

The 66-year-old Cranston doubled over for a couple minutes, then headed to his nearby trailer.

“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said after recovering. “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”

The Tony, Emmy and Olivier award winner later felt well enough to play on the field at Dodger Stadium. He took a called third strike and feigned an argument with the umpire.

Cranston played for the Los Angeles team, which lost to Brooklyn 15-13. Former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence hit two home runs for Brooklyn and was repeatedly booed by the LA crowd.

Best known for his role as Walter White on TV’s “Breaking Bad,” Cranston wore an Albuquerque Isotopes hat in the scene where White first meets lawyer Saul Goodman -- now the title character of the spinoff series “Better Call Saul.”

Cranston has appeared at several games for the Triple-A Isotopes, and he and “Breaking Bad” costar Aaron Paul are scheduled to throw a ceremonial first pitch there July 30.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

___

