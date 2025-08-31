Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of a display of aerobatics and military air power at the Bucharest International Air Show

Andreea Alexandru
Sunday 31 August 2025 01:47 BST

Romanians gathered at Bucharest’s Aurel Vlaicu airport for the BIAS 2025 International Air Show, where more than 200 pilots and 100 aircraft performed. The precision aerobatics unit of the French Air and Space Force Patrouille de France performed at the international air show for the first time to the delight of the crowd.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

