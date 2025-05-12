A statue stolen from a Japanese temple is finally returned from South Korea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 14th-century Korean Buddhist statue, stolen from a Japanese temple nearly 13 years ago, has finally returned home.

The repatriation, which took place on Monday, marks the end of a protracted legal battle between Japan and South Korea over the statue's ownership, a dispute that further complicated the already delicate relationship between the two countries.

The statue's arrival was met with celebration. Dozens of Kannonji temple members and local residents lined the roadside, applauding as a truck bearing the statue, encased in a protective wooden container, arrived at the temple on Tsushima Island.

Following a ceremony at Kannonji temple, the statue is expected to be housed at a local museum.

The gilt bronze statue Bodhisatva — a female goddess of mercy — is depicted in a sitting position and measures about 50 centimeters (20 inches) in height. It has been designated a cultural asset of the region and was one of two statues stolen in 2012 from Kannonji by thieves who were looking to sell them in South Korea.

The South Korean government had returned the other statue to the Japanese temple soon after the authorities recovered it from the thieves, who were arrested and charged.

But the Bodhisatva got trapped in legal dispute after Buseoksa, a South Korean temple in the western coastal city of Seosan, filed a lawsuit, claiming it as the rightful owner.

open image in gallery Delivery workers carry a 14th-century Buddhist statue of the Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, stolen in October 2012 and taken to South Korea, into Kannon Temple upon its return, on Tsushima Island, southwestern Japan, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Haruna Furuhashi/Kyodo News via AP)

South Korea’s Supreme Court in 2023 ruled in favor of the Japanese temple, ordering the South Korean temple to return the statue. After all the paperwork was completed in January, the statue remained on a 100-day loan to the South Korean temple for a farewell exhibit.

Sekko Tanaka, a former head monk at Kannonji, told reporters that the handover ceremony at the South Korean temple on Saturday was “truly amicable and we shook hands.”

“A calm after a storm,” he said, adding that he felt relieved to see the dispute resolved while he is still alive.

Tanaka said he hoped South Koreans would visit Tsushima and discover its centuries-old cultural ties with Korea, though there will now be higher security around the statue.

Japan and South Korea have long had disputes over Japanese atrocities during its 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula, though their ties improved due to shared concern over regional security.