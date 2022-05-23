Argentine president to pay fine for party during quarantine

Argentina’s president and first lady will pay a fine of about $24,000 for hosting a party in July 2020 that violated quarantine orders the head of state himself had signed

Via AP news wire
Monday 23 May 2022 20:31
Argentine President
Argentine President
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Argentina's president and first lady will pay a fine of 3 million pesos ($24,000) for hosting a party in July 2020 that violated the quarantine orders the head of state himself had ordered to prohibit group gatherings as a way to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Federal Judge Lino Mirabelli approved the monetary compensation that had been agreed to between the prosecutor, Fernando Domínguez, and President Alberto Fernández and first lady Fabiola Yáñez.

The fine will take the form of a donation to Argentina's Malbran Institute, a public institution that studies infectious diseases and has played a key role during the coronavirus pandemic.

Once paid, the fine will close a criminal case that was launched last year after photos emerged of the first lady's birthday celebration at a time Argentines were largely forbidden from leaving their homes. Others who attended the party in the presidential residence in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, have also been charged and are currently in negotiations to seal similar financial agreements.

The photos of the celebration sparked a scandal amid outrage that the president was not following the rules he had set out for the rest of the population.

Recommended

The images showed Fernández and Yáñez with nine others around a dinner table. None were wearing face masks.

Fernández will pay 1.6 million pesos and Yáñez, 1.4 million pesos.

In an interview last week, Fernández said it was his right as a citizen to propose a financial compensation in order to close a judicial case.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in