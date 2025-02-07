‘It looks like a stream of blood.’ A river near Buenos Aires turns red, sparking fears of toxic leak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stream winding through a populous area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires has turned crimson red in recent hours, sparking fears of industrial chemical dumping, images shared by residents on social media showed Friday.

The Sarandí stream, near Villa Inflamable, in the municipality of Avellaneda, is home to tanneries and other industries that transform animal skins into leather using chemicals. Images of the blood-red waterway captured by residents quickly spread on social media, evoking apocalyptic imagery.

María Ducomls, a local resident, described waking early one recent morning to powerful odors.

“At 5:30 a.m., we already had a special and hazardous waste incinerator spewing pollutants into the air,” she told The Associated Press. Shortly after, she noticed the stream, “It looks like a stream of blood; we have never seen it like this,” she said.

Officials from the municipality of Avellaneda, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the Argentine capital, suspect the presence of aniline, a toxic substance used in dyes and medicines.

Following the collection of water samples, they filed a complaint with the Buenos Aires province ministry of infrastructure and public services, which will lead an investigation.

Residents report that the stream has exhibited various unusual colors in the past — gray, green, violet, blue and brown — often with an oily surface. They say they have been filing complaints against local businesses since the 1990s, with several cases of alleged environmental contamination still open.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america