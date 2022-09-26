Building collapses outside Kenyan capital, deaths reported

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A multi-story building collapsed outside Kenya's capital Monday, and rescuers are picking through the debris in search of several people reported missing.

Kenya's national broadcaster reported that at least three people died. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the building to collapse in Kirigiti.

Such events aren't uncommon in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya amid weak oversight, shoddy construction and corruption.