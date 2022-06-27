Four injured as apartment building roof collapses in Hungary
The roof and part of the front of an apartment building in the Hungarian capital have collapsed, injuring four pedestrians and flattening a number of parked cars
4 injured as apartment building roof collapses in BudapestShow all 5
The roof and part of the front of an apartment building in the Hungarian capital collapsed Monday, injuring four pedestrians and flattening a number of parked cars.
Budapest police said in a statement that the search of the rubble and the building itself was continuing, but that so far there was no indication of fatalities.
Access to the area has been blocked until police conclude the investigation of the collapse, which they attributed to structural failure.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.