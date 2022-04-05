AP PHOTOS on Day 41: Buildings in ruin, bodies found
AP PHOTOS on Day 41: Buildings in ruin, bodies found
A Ukraine resident searches for belongings in the rubble of an apartment building.
A widow visits a graveyard in Lviv where her soldier husband was buried, surrounded by fresh flowers and grave sites. Elsewhere, mourners bury another soldier, who leaves behind a wife and two young children.
In Bucha, where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian troops, residents line up for humanitarian aid. Soldiers gather civilians’ bodies from a burned out truck. A mass grave in a churchyard holds bodies wrapped in plastic.
The images coming out of Ukraine, particularly from the town of Bucha, have led to demands for war crime prosecutions against Russia.
___
This gallery contains graphic content.
