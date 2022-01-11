Bulgaria's leaders self-isolate after speaker COVID-positive

Bulgaria's health authorities say the country's top leaders are self-isolating after being in contact with the parliamentary speaker who tested positive for the coronavirus

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 11 January 2022 11:17
Virus Outbreak Bulgaria
Virus Outbreak Bulgaria
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Bulgaria’s top leaders are self-isolating after being in contact with the parliamentary speaker who tested positive for the coronavirus, the country’s chief health inspector said Tuesday.

Speaker Nikola Minchev felt unwell and later tested positive for COVID-19, the parliament’s press office said.

Minchev was present at a six-hour meeting of the country’s National Security Council on Monday, chaired by President Rumen Radev and attended by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, several key ministers and the heads of the security and intelligence services, as well as leaders of the parties represented in parliament.

“All participants are considered contacts and have to undergo a mandatory quarantine, the length of which will depend on their vaccination status,” chief health inspector Angel Kunchev said.

The Balkan country of 6.5 million people has reported a total of 787,178 cases, including 31,672 fatalities, since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Health authorities are warning that the infections surge fueled by the omicron variant could put a strain on hospitals.

Recommended

On Tuesday, authorities reported 6,761 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 116 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

Bulgaria is the least vaccinated country in the 27-member EU, with only a third of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in