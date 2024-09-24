Burkina Faso's ruling junta claims foiling an attempt to destabilize the country

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Burkina Faso’s ruling junta said it thwarted an attempt to destabilize the African country “with the help of foreign powers.”

A transitional government has been running the West African country after the military seized power in 2022, capitalizing on popular discontent with previous democratically elected governments over security issues. Growing attacks by extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have devastated Burkina Faso where thousands have been killed and more than 2 million people displaced while pushing tens of thousands to the brink of starvation.

The junta had set a goal to conduct an election in July to return the country to democratic rule, but four months ago it extended its transition term for five more years.

Burkina Faso’s Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said on national television Monday night that “persons residing in Ivory Coast have been involved in subversive activities against our country.”

Sana claimed an elaborate three-phased plot was devised by some Burkina Faso civilians and servicemen living abroad who paid and trained armed groups to conduct attacks. He said the first phase of their supposed plan was the jihadi attack that killed at least 100 people in central Burkina Faso last month. The second phase, he said, was planned attacks on the presidential palace, a military drone base, and an airport and the last phase was attacks near the Ivory Coast borders. Sana said the last two phases were prevented.

Sana didn't provide evidence for his claims and they couldn’t be independently verified.

The minister accused junta opponents, including the leader of the Jan. 2022 coup, two former government ministers, two journalists as well as Western intelligence of plotting the destabilization attempt.

The current military junta promised disgruntled citizens upon coming to power to provide more security. However, it has struggled to end Burkina Faso’s security challenges and humanitarian crisis.