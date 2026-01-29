Burkina Faso’s junta dissolves all of country's political parties, saying they cause divisions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Burkina Faso’s military junta has dissolved all the political parties in the country and scrapped the laws governing them, according to a decree approved by the government on Thursday.

The dissolution of political parties and similar groups follows similar measures that activists say have targeted civic freedom and the opposition since military authorities took power in a 2022 coup.

Activities by political parties have long been suspended in the country under the junta. The new decree requires the assets of the parties to be transferred to the state, the government-run news agency said.

Minister of Territorial Administration Emile Zerbo said the dissolution comes after authorities found that the parties have deviated from the guidelines establishing them.

“The government believes that the proliferation of political parties has led to excesses, fostering division among citizens and weakening the social fabric,” he said after Thursday’s Council of Ministers meeting where the measure was approved.

Draft laws that will guide the establishment of future political parties and groups will be submitted to the legislature “as soon as possible,” the minister said.

Burkina Faso is among a growing number of countries in West and Central Africa that have been hit by a surge in coups and delays to the return of democratic rule.

Since taking power in a 2022 coup, its military leaders have launched sweeping reforms, including postponing elections that were expected to restore civilian rule and dissolving the country’s independent electoral commission.