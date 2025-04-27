Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A third of Britons say financial anxiety keeps them awake at night while one in five admit to impulse spending when sleep deprived, according to a survey.

Almost half of Britons (46%) experience poor sleep three or more times a week, achieving an average of just 5.7 hours a night, the poll for Intuit Credit Karma found.

Some 24% of Britons admit to spending money on items they do not need when tired, with 15% saying they are more likely to buy food or takeaways.

Some 9% say they have bought unnecessary clothes and accessories when tired, 6% have bought unneeded technology and 6% have booked a holiday in an attempt to lift their mood after poor sleep.

A third (32%) say they are less motivated to shop around for better deals or discounts after a bad night’s sleep.

While 32% of Britons say financial anxiety keeps them awake, 21% use hours trying to get to sleep to check bank balances, 15% pay bills and 12% have tracked expenses.

Credit Karma data showed that one million members have logged into their accounts between midnight and 6am in the last six months, while 9% have checked their credit scores overnight.

Akansha Nath, general manager for international at Intuit Credit Karma, said: “When you’re tired, it’s easy to let your spending slip and impulse buys can feel more tempting. Setting clear spending limits, automating bills, and steering clear of instant-purchase shopping apps can help you avoid overspending.

“You can also set limits on your smartphone to stop you accessing financial apps late at night to prevent late-night money worries. Giving yourself the time and space to think clearly can make all the difference to your finances.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between March 18-20.