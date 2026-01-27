Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Revel Collective: List of the 21 venues closed

Administrators for the chain said 14 Revolution Bars venues, six Revolucion de Cuba sites and one pub under its Peach Pubs division have closed.

Revolution Bar in Nottingham (Alamy/PA)
Revolution Bar in Nottingham (Alamy/PA)

The Revel Collective has closed 21 venues, resulting in 591 job losses, after collapsing into administration.

Administrators for the chain said 14 Revolution Bars venues, six Revolucion de Cuba sites and one pub under its Peach Pubs division have closed.

These sites were not included in a sale of the group’s brands and assets, which secure the future of 41 sites and 1,582 jobs.

Here is a list of the 21 venues closed with immediate effect:

Revolution:

Cardiff – South Glamorgan, WalesDurham – County DurhamExeter – DevonGlasgow, Renfield St – ScotlandHuddersfield – West YorkshireIpswich – SuffolkLeeds Electric Press – West YorkshireLeicester – LeicestershireManchester, Oxford Road – Greater ManchesterManchester, Parsonage Gardens – Greater ManchesterNottingham Cornerhouse – NottinghamshirePlymouth – DevonPreston – LancashireSheffield – South Yorkshire

Revolucion de Cuba:

Aberdeen – Aberdeenshire, ScotlandCardiff – South Glamorgan, WalesDerby – DerbyshireHarrogate – North YorkshireLiverpool – MerseysideReading – Berkshire

Peach Pubs:

The Almanack, Kenilworth – Warwickshire

