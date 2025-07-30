FTSE 100 ends flat ahead of likely US rate hold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 struggled for direction on Wednesday, despite progress elsewhere, as investors digested another earnings deluge and looked ahead to the US rate call and earnings from technology titans Meta Platforms and Microsoft.

The FTSE 100 index closed up just 0.62 of a point at 9,136.94.

The FTSE 250 closed 16.49 points lower, 0.1%, at 21,776.58, and the AIM All-Share closed down 3.03 points, 0.4%, at 762.72.

In Europe on Wednesday, the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.2%, as did the DAX 40 in Frankfurt.

In New York on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1%, the S&P 500 was 0.1% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%.

The US Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 7pm BST.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, it is near-certain that the Fed maintains rates at the 4.25% – 4.50% range this week.

The Fed held in each of the first four meetings this year. Its last cut was in December, a 25 basis points trim to the federal funds rate range.

A fifth successive hold is in the offing during the final meeting before a summer break.

The US rate call will be swiftly followed by earnings from two of the Magnificent 7 after the closing bell on Wall Street – Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

“Coming hot off the heels of strong TSMC and Alphabet earnings, traders will be watching closely for capex spending habits and chip demand figures to highlight the continuation of the AI story. Nonetheless, for Meta and Microsoft, their performance will once again come down to the hum drum areas of advertising and cloud revenues,” said Joshua Mahoney, analyst at Rostro.

Ahead of this investors weighed data showed the US economy registered stronger than expected growth in the second quarter of the year.

According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, the US economy expanded 3.0% quarter-on-quarter on an annualised basis in the three months to June.

The reading topped an FXStreet cited forecast of a 2.4% rise and follows a first quarter which saw the US economy shrink 0.5%.

“The increase in real GDP in the second quarter primarily reflected a decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and an increase in consumer spending. These movements were partly offset by decreases in investment and exports,” the BEA said.

But TD Economics said the figures “overstated” the degree of strength in the US economy.

“An unwinding of Q1’s tariff front-running resulted in imports contracting by the largest amount (outside of the pandemic) since the height of the global financial crisis, resulting in a massive positive contribution to GDP. Once the effects of net trade, inventories and government were removed, sales to private domestic purchasers, expanded by just 1.2% or its slowest rate of growth in 2.5 years,” it noted.

Nonetheless, US President Donald Trump stepped up pressure for an interest rate cut, citing the rosier economic growth figures.

“‘Too Late’ MUST NOW LOWER THE RATE,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform, using his critical nickname for Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The pound eased to 1.3285 dollars late on Wednesday afternoon in London, compared to 1.3337 dollars at the equities close on Tuesday.

The euro traded at 1.1479 dollars, lower against 1.1537 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading higher at 148.94 yen compared to 148.38 yen.

The yield on the US 10-year treasury was at 4.37%, stretched from 4.35%. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was at 4.91%, widened from 4.88%.

In London, the results season continued in full swing with results from more FTSE heavyweights hitting the wires.

GSK climbed 4.8% as it forecast annual sales growth at the top end of its outlook range, after “another quarter of excellent performance” saw revenue and profit beat forecasts.

The London-based pharmaceutical firm said its portfolio of Specialty Medicines led the way, and the group added that it is “positioned to respond to the potential financial impact of tariffs”.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 rose 1.3% to £7.99 billion from £7.88 billion, helping to push pretax profit up 26% to £1.89 billion from £1.50 billion. Core operating profit rose 12% at constant currency to £2.63 billion from £2.51 billion.

Company-compiled consensus looked for revenue of £7.80 billion and operating profit of £2.47 billion.

But HSBC slumped 5.0% as it said pretax profit fell 27% to 15.81 billion dollars in the six months ended June 30 from 21.56 billion dollars a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share fell to 0.65 dollars from 0.88 dollars.

HSBC maintained its interim dividend at 0.10 dollars per share, but announced plans to initiate and complete a three billion dollar share buyback before its third quarter results are released.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey shed 6.0% after revealing a £222 million increase in its cladding fire safety provision, a move RBC Capital Markets said caused several investors “we spoke to this morning to choke on their cornflakes”.

Elsewhere, International Personal Finance said it would be minded to accept a takeover bid from a suitor of around £500 million, should an offer come.

The provider of credit products and insurance services confirmed it was in “advanced” talks with asset-based financing provider BasePoint Capital.

A price per share of 223.8 pence has been mooted, a sum IPF would recommend to shareholders should an official bid materialise, IPF said in a statement.

Shares in IPF closed 19% to the good on the news.

Brent oil was quoted higher at 72.99 dollars a barrel in London on Wednesday, up from 70.74 dollars late Tuesday. Gold fell to 3,292.75 dollars an ounce against 3,327.45 dollars.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were GSK, up 65.50 pence at 1,462.5p, Pershing Square Holding, up 130.0p at 4,194.0p, AstraZeneca, up 340.0p at 11,498.0p, Intercontinental Hotels Group, up 172.0p at 8,848.0p and Spirax Group, up 120.0p at 6,315.0p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Taylor Wimpey, down 6.7p at 100.45p, ConvaTec, down 13.40p at 231.0p, HSBC, down 44.0p at 926.0p, Sage Group, down 57.0p at 1,200.5p, and JD Sports Fashion, down 3.16p at 85.9p.

Thursday’s local corporate calendar has half-year results from miner Anglo American, tobacco manufacturer BAT, gold miner Endeavour Mining, consumer products firm Haleon, stock exchange operator and data provider London Stock Exchange, aerospace company Rolls-Royce and oil major Shell.

Retailer Next is set to update on trading.

The global economic calendar on Thursday sees an interest rate decision in Japan overnight, plus retail sales, industrial production and consumer confidence figures in Japan, and US weekly initial jobless claims and the Chicago PMI.

– Contributed by Alliance News