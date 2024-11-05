Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Some smart devices in our homes such as air fryers may be too intrusive and collect “excessive” data, research has suggested.

The consumer advocacy group Which? assessed several popular types of smart gadgets, rating them on their privacy practices and how much data they collect.

The group examined three air fryer models, which were found to request precise location data and seek permission to record audio on users’ phones via an app for no specified reason.

Some smart air fryers allow people to start cooking meals away from home through an app installed on a smartphone.

The Xiaomi air fryer app connects to various trackers from tech giants like Facebook and Pangle - TikTok’s advertising network - as well as Tencent, a major Chinese technology firm.

New guidance for manufacturers of smart devices is set to be published in spring 2025. Stock image ( Getty Images )

The Aigostar air fryer also carried out similar data practices, going as far as to request users’ gender and date of birth during account setup.

Both the Xiaomi and Aigostar air fryers transferred personal data to servers in China, a fact disclosed in their privacy notices but one that many users may overlook.

While the requests were marked as optional, the implications of asking for such information have raised questions.

Harry Rose, Which? magazine editor, said: “Our research shows how smart tech manufacturers and the firms they work with are currently able to collect data from consumers, seemingly with reckless abandon, and this is often done with little or no transparency.”

Further tests by Which? found some smartwatches required “risky” phone permissions – which means giving invasive access to parts of someone’s smartphone such as location and audio recording.

It also found some digital speakers were “stuffed with trackers” for Facebook, Google and a digital marketing firm called Urbanairship. Some smart TVs required a postcode at set up.

New guidance for manufacturers of smart devices is set to be published by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, in spring 2025.

Experts hope clearer regulations can enforce accountability, especially for companies operating beyond UK borders, where compliance can be difficult to assess.

Mr Rose added: “Which? has been calling for proper guidelines outlining what is expected of smart product manufacturers and the ICO has confirmed a code is being introduced in spring 2025 – this must be backed by effective enforcement, including against companies that operate abroad.”

In a lengthy statement, a Xiaomi spokesperson told Which? that “respecting user privacy has always been among Xiaomi’s core values, which includes transparency, accountability, user control, security, and legal compliance”.

It said it adheres to all UK data protection laws and “does not sell any personal information to third parties”, and certain functions are only active in select global markets, such as Tencent services in China.

“The permission to record audio on Xiaomi Home app is not applicable to Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer which does not operate directly through voice commands and video chat,” it added.

Aigostar was approached for comment.