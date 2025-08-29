Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Strikes at Airbus plants postponed as workers prepare to vote on improved offer

The aerospace company has factories near Bristol and in North Wales.

Alan Jones
Friday 29 August 2025 14:49 BST
Industrial action by Airbus workers at Filton has been called off (Ben Birchall/PA)
Industrial action by Airbus workers at Filton has been called off (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Strikes due to take place at aerospace giant Airbus have been postponed following a new pay and pensions offer from the employer.

Unite members at plants in Filton near Bristol, and Broughton, North Wales, were due to take industrial action next week.

Unite national officer for aerospace Rhys McCarthy said: “Following further negotiations with Airbus, Unite has secured an improved offer from the company. Our members will now be balloted over that offer.

“As a gesture of goodwill, all industrial action that was due to take place in September has been postponed.”

If the offer is rejected, industrial action will be held on September 23 and 24.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in