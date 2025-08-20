Airbus workers to stage strikes amid pay dispute

Workers at aircraft manufacturer Airbus are to stage a series of strikes in a dispute over pay.
Unite said around 3,000 of its members will walk out for 10 days in September after they voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Airbus is generating billions in profit; workers deserve a fair deal. Our members are simply seeking fairness not favours.
“Airbus workers have the total support of their union in this dispute.”
Unite warned the strikes will hit production of wings for Airbus’s commercial and military aircraft programmes.