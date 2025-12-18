BP hires first female boss as chief executive steps down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BP has hired Meg O’Neill as its new chief executive in a surprise change at the top marking the first time a woman has been appointed at the helm of one of the world’s top five oil firms.

The FTSE 100 oil giant said current boss Murray Auchincloss had stepped down after less than two years in the role and will be replaced by Woodside Energy chief executive Ms O’Neill on April 1.

Mr Auchincloss will remain with the group in an advisory role until December next year to help with a smooth handover, while Carol Howle, current executive vice president of supply, trading and shipping at BP, will act as chief executive on an interim basis until Ms O’Neill joins.

The abrupt departure of Mr Auchincloss follows the appointment of Albert Manifold as BP’s new chairman in July.

Mr Auchincloss took over at the top when former boss Bernard Looney quit in September 2023 after failing to disclose his past relationships with company colleagues.

“When Albert became chair, I expressed my openness to step down were an appropriate leader identified who could accelerate delivery of BP’s strategy,” Mr Auchincloss said.

Ms O’Neill’s appointment makes history as she becomes the first woman to run BP, but also the first woman to head up a top five global oil company.

She has headed up Woodside Energy since April 2021, having been promoted after taking on a number of senior roles at the firm since joining in 2018.

Before that, she worked at ExxonMobil for 23 years in a raft of executive roles.