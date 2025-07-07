Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

You can now get snacks and fresh foods delivered in 15 minutes, thanks to Amazon

Anna Wise
Monday 07 July 2025 08:25 BST
Amazon’s ultra-fast delivery service is the result of a collaboration with Gopuff
Amazon has rolled out ultra-fast grocery deliveries across the UK.

The move sees a partnership with US rapid delivery firm Gopuff.

The collaboration means customers can order thousands of products, from alcohol to fresh food, to be delivered in under an hour - but often as quickly as 15 minutes.

The service will be available round-the-clock, and executed using Gopuff delivery from local 'micro-fulfilment centres.'

The Pennsylvania-based company was one of a clutch of ultra-fast grocery delivery companies that expanded quickly during the Covid-19 pandemic when lockdowns heightened consumer demand.

Amazon has launched 15-minute grocery deliveries to locations across the UK after partnering with US rapid delivery firm Gopuff
Turkey-based rival Getir pulled out of the UK, Europe and the US last year after its finances came under pressure and it kickstarted a cost-cutting drive.

Amazon’s UK roll-out of Gopuff follows an initial launch to residents in Birmingham and Salford in May.

The service is now available in Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Chessington, Coventry, Derby, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Salford, Sheffield and Swansea.

It joins grocery retailers Morrisons and Iceland, which are available to Amazon’s UK customers.

Russell Jones, Amazon’s director of grocery partnerships, said: “We are always working to give customers more choice and more convenient options to have their groceries delivered.

“The new launch with Gopuff brings our customers access to a convenient and affordable way to access their everyday groceries.”

