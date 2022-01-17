A head-to-head battle between two giants of global commerce appears to have ended in a truce after Amazon backed down on its decision to block UK Visa credit cards on its site.

The two companies are now in talks over an amicable solution to the spat which Amazon said was provoked by Visa's high transaction fees.

For shoppers, it means credit card payments won’t be disrupted. A ban would have impacted millions of people who use Visa credit cards, including those issued by other providers such as Barclaycard. They can continue to use their existing cards, although a final deal has not yet been reached and Amazon could still press ahead with a ban in future.