Anglian receives record £1.42m fine for drinking water failures

Anglian Water has been fined a record £1.42 million for drinking water failures that affected around 1.3 million people.

The Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) said the company used unapproved plastic-based products to externally coat pipework submerged within their drinking water tanks at four different sites between June and December 2021.

The watchdog said these coatings broke down into flakes and powder, which entered the water supply.

Anglian Water, which provides services to seven million people in the east of England, reported the failures to the DWI before pleading guilty at Northampton Crown Court.

Marcus Rink, DWI’s chief inspector, said: “Public health and drinking water quality must be the highest priority, and there can be no compromise.

“We’ve taken firm action in the public interest to ensure the company has removed all non-compliant material so that customers can remain confident in their water supplies.”

The watchdog’s investigation also uncovered wider issues around Anglian’s management of its materials and contractors.

This included a lack of staff training, poor oversight of the supply chain, and in some cases, water tanks continued to be used even after the company knew they contained unapproved products.

DWI said Anglian Water has rectified all of the issues across its network.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “Contamination of drinking water on any scale is scandalous and a complete disgrace.

“The record £1.4 million fine handed down sends a clear signal that this criminal behaviour is unacceptable.”

The Government is planning to roll out widespread reforms to the water sector in response to public anger over the state of the nation’s rivers, lakes and seas.

“As part of our Plan for Change, our landmark Water Act means polluting water bosses face two-year prison sentences and bans unfair multi-million-pound bonuses,” Mr Reed said.

Anglian Water pleaded guilty to five offences under the Water Supply (Water Quality) Regulations 2016, which makes mandates that only tested, approved and safe materials come into contact with drinking water.

Anglian Water has been contacted for comment.